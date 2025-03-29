UNDP Belize – European Union To Enhance Case Management In Adult Alternative Sentencing

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In a significant step towards strengthening Belize's justice system, the Community Rehabilitation Department has received essential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment valued at BZD$95,396.00.

This initiative is part of the PACE Justice Project, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The project aims to enhance the capacity of the Adult Probation Unit by improving case management in Adult Alternative Sentencing.

This initiative aligns with the recent Alternative Sentencing Act, 2024, which seeks to address critical challenges within the Belizean criminal justice system, including prison overcrowding, case backlogs, and the limited availability of non-custodial sentencing options.

The Act prioritizes alternative sentencing mechanisms such as probation services, which focus on rehabilitation, supervision, and community reintegration, offering a more effective approach to justice for low-risk offenders.

Michael Lund, deputy resident representative of UNDP, and Roxanna Aleman-Richards, inclusive growth, digitization, and governance project analyst, officially handed over the 34 All-in-One Desktops and 10 Printers/Scanners to CEO Adele Catzim-Sanchez, on behalf of the Community Rehabilitation Department.

These resources will equip 34 social workers and 10 intake officers, enabling them to digitize records, streamline documentation, and improve overall efficiency in managing probation cases.

The PACE Justice Project, under which this initiative is implemented, remains a crucial component of Belize's justice system modernization efforts. By leveraging digital solutions and alternative sentencing mechanisms, Belize continues to advance toward a more efficient, rehabilitative, and just legal framework

