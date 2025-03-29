Thomas Goode Redefines Luxury Home Décor With New Delhi Flagship Store

403
Thomas Goode Redefines Luxury Home Décor With New Delhi Flagship Store
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 2025 – BI Luxury, the developers of Trident Residences in Delhi in association with The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, proudly announce their acquisition of the iconic luxury tableware brand Thomas Goode India, and the grand opening of their latest venture. Bringing the esteemed British purveyor of luxury tableware, home accents and gifting to the heart of India, the flagship store is located at the prestigious Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. Building on a legacy of nearly 200 years, Thomas Goode, brings its unparalleled artistry and craftsmanship to India, catering to the growing demand for bespoke luxury and opulent gifting, particularly within the thriving Indian wedding industry. Thomas Goode, the original creators of table scaping, has a history of serving royalty, including Indian royalty like the Maharaja of Baroda and the Maharaja of Kotah, and collaborating with iconic figures like Tsar Nicholas II and Catherine the Great. The brand's creations, including a dinner service for the wedding of HRH Prince Charles and Princess Diana, exemplify its commitment to timeless elegance. Sir Elton John, a minority shareholder of Thomas Goode UK and global ambassador, further strengthens the brand's global appeal.
Thomas Goode's bespoke services allow clients to create personalized tableware, dinnerware, and crockery, reflecting individual style and commemorating special occasions. From custom-designed crystal vases to bespoke monogrammed fine bone-china tableware, each creation is meticulously crafted to become a cherished heirloom. These pieces hold significant value within the Indian wedding industry, where opulent gifting and the creation of lasting legacies are highly valued.
"The opening of our flagship store in New Delhi marks a new chapter for Thomas Goode and for luxury retail in India," says Angelique Dhama, Director of Thomas Goode India. "We are committed to serving the discerning tastes of Indian clientele who appreciate the storytelling and heritage behind each piece, particularly those seeking to create a lasting legacy and invest in heirloom worthy pieces."
This New Delhi location offers a curated experience, showcasing exquisite collections of fine china, silverware, and crystal from world-renowned brands, including exclusive collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana and Haviland. More than just a retail space, the store is designed to immerse customers in the world of Thomas Goode, where heritage meets contemporary luxury.
"Thomas Goode's designs beautifully blend history and luxury, and we are confident they will resonate deeply with the Indian audience," says Shashank Bhagat, Chairman, Thomas Goode India. "This new store provides a tailored experience, reflecting India's rich traditions and the increasing desire for personalized luxury, especially within the context of the vibrant wedding market."
The New Delhi store offers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience, showcasing curated collections of tableware, crystal, and silverware. Whether adorning your home or seeking an extraordinary gift for a wedding or special celebration, Thomas Goode offers an unmatched level of sophistication, heritage, and craftsmanship.
