Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates King Charles III On Successful Medical Check-Ups
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Charles III, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to congratulate him on the successful medical check-ups he underwent recently.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Charles everlasting wellbeing and the UK more progress and prosperity.
