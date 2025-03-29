Philippines Agree On Plan To Reestablish Deterrence In Indo-Pacific, Hegseth Says

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Matthew Olay

During a joint press conference in Manila, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the US and the Philippines have come together to work toward reestablishing military deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The United States has been fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the Philippines since World War II. Our partnership not only continues today, but we are doubling down on that partnership, and our ironclad alliance has never been stronger,” Hegseth said at the outset of the press conference.

Hegseth spent the first half of the day meeting with Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and then with his counterpart, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. The result of those talks, Hegseth said, was an understanding of how to not just continue with the status quo but to“accelerate the progress in US–Philippines alliance.”

The four-piece plan, which Hegseth said would build upon the United States' late July 2024 commitment of $500 billion to modernize the Philippine military, includes an agreement that the United States will deploy additional advanced military capabilities to the Philippines, plans for bilateral training between both nations for high-end operations, an agreement to prioritize bilateral defense industrial cooperation, and an agreement to launch a bilateral cyber campaign.

Hegseth said the US intends to send additional capabilities to the Philippine military. Most notably, the Defense Department will provide the Philippines with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, or NMESIS, for Exercise Balikatan this spring.

A combination of multiple proven capabilities, the NMESIS combines a lethal strike missile mounted on the chassis of a joint light tactical vehicle that can be operated remotely.

In addition to the NMESIS, Hegseth said the US would also provide highly capable unmanned surface vehicles for Balikatan, the most prominent annual military exercise between the US and the Philippines.

“These systems will enable US forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to train together on using advanced capabilities to defend the Philippines' sovereignty,” Hegseth said.

Regarding industrial cooperation, he said a joint statement on the topic was released earlier today that identifies multiple priority areas, including co-producing unmanned systems and increased combined logistical support.

“These initiatives will help us share burdens and promote a more comprehensive partnership; we intend for these efforts to boost both of our economies and strengthen supply chain resilience,” he added.

Hegseth said the agreed-upon bilateral cyber campaign would aim to reduce cyber vulnerabilities across the US-Philippines alliance, as well as increase cybersecurity to allow more advanced operational cooperation.

Regarding the bilateral training for high-end operations, Hegseth said US and Philippine special operations forces will train side-by-side in the Province of Batanes, approximately 100 miles north of Luzon.

Calling the steps outlined“just the beginning an incredibly fruitful alliance” between the two countries, Hegseth said the US and Philippines would also work together to convince other partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region to step up their efforts and cooperation to increase their defense capabilities and strengthen deterrence.

Hegseth also said that the US–Philippines alliance“reflects strength” in the face of China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific and demonstrates a commitment to peace and security in the region.

“We do not seek war; we seek peace,” Hegseth said.“But those who long for peace must prepare for war, and stand united.”

The post Philippines agree on plan to reestablish deterrence in Indo-Pacific, Hegseth says appeared first on Caribbean News Global .