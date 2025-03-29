United Nations (UN) Expert On Freedom Of Religion Or Belief To Visit Zambia

The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Nazila Ghanea, will conduct an official visit to Zambia from 31 March to 11 April 2025.

The expert will seek to get an in-depth understanding of freedom of religion or belief in the country, identify existing and emerging obstacles to the enjoyment of this right and present recommendations to overcome any such obstacles, in the light of international human rights standards.

During her visit, the Special Rapporteur will meet with Government officials, civil society organisations, representatives of religion or belief communities, faith-based actors and academics. She is due to visit Lusaka, Chipata and Livingstone.

At the end of her visit on Friday, 11 April 2025, the expert will share her preliminary observations at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel, Church Road, Lusaka at 14:30 hrs local time. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

Ghanea will present a comprehensive report on her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March 2026.

