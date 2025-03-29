Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Citizens, Nationals On Eid Al-Fitr -- Amiri Diwan


2025-03-29 06:20:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan relayed on Saturday the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad to citizens and residents on occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing all good health and blissfulness.
The Amiri Diwan congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on this occasion.
The Diwan also extended its congratulations to Kuwaiti citizens and residents, and wished Kuwait further safety, security and prosperity under the astute leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
tma


MENAFN29032025000071011013ID1109371039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search