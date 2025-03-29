403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Citizens, Nationals On Eid Al-Fitr -- Amiri Diwan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan relayed on Saturday the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad to citizens and residents on occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing all good health and blissfulness.
The Amiri Diwan congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on this occasion.
The Diwan also extended its congratulations to Kuwaiti citizens and residents, and wished Kuwait further safety, security and prosperity under the astute leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
tma
The Amiri Diwan congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on this occasion.
The Diwan also extended its congratulations to Kuwaiti citizens and residents, and wished Kuwait further safety, security and prosperity under the astute leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment