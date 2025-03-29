Who Is Carlos Watson? The High-Profile Ozy Media Co-Founder Whose 10-Year Sentence Donald Trump Just Commuted

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson on Friday. The announcement by a White House official came just hours before Watson was due to report to prison for a nearly 10-year sentence in a financial conspiracy case.

Watson was convicted in 2024 in a multi-million-dollar scheme that included falsely claiming the startup had deals with Google and Oprah Winfre . Watson was supposed to surrender in prison on March 28 (US time).

According to US news agency AP, the commutation was confirmed by a senior White House official who was not authorised to speak publicly about the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move is part of President Trump's pardons for people who he believes were treated unfairly by the justice system. Trump was himself convicted last year in a case involving hush money payments, a case that the President describes as a politically motivated witch hunt against him.

Who is Carlos Watson?

Carlos Watson, 55, was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He is one of four siblings born to Jamaican parents.

After graduating from Stanford Law School in 1995, Watson began work at McKinsey & Company . He also worked as the Global Head of Education Investment Banking for Goldman Sachs. Watson co-founded Achieva College Prep Service based in San Mateo, California . He sold Achieva in 2002 to competitor Kaplan, Inc.

Watson grew up to be known as a US entrepreneur, journalist, and television host. Watson held degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School, worked on Wall Street , had on-air gigs at CNN and MSNBC, and boasted entrepreneurial chops. He also hosted The Carlos Watson Show, a daily interview show on YouTube.