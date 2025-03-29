'Joke' On Eknath Shinde: More Trouble For Kunal Kamra? Three Cases Filed Against Him In Mumbai

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three more cases were filed against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra at Khar police station in Mumbai over his controversial remarks, purportedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to news agency ANI, the Mayor of Jalgaon city filed one of the complaints. The other two complaints were filed by a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, the Mumbai Police was quoted as saying on Saturday.

| Kunal Kamra gets anticipatory bail from Madras High Court

Khar police earlier called Kamra twice for questioning, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation.

On Friday, the Madras High Cour granted Kamra an interim anticipatory bail in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

The development came after Kunal Kamra approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail. He had claimed he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

| '300 screenshots of payments': Shiv Sena leader claims Kamra gets 'terror funds'

On March 27, Mumbai police asked Kunal Kamra to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for further questioning in the case.

This was the third summon issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. He has failed to appear before the police in the first two summons.

| SC quashes Gujarat police FIR against Cong MP over poem amid Kunal Kamra row Kunal Kamra controversy

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Clu in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde. The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night.

On the contentious show that has kicked up the present row, Kamra submitted in court that he performed his new stand-up comedy show "Naya Bharat" at a venue in Mumbai in February 2025 and it was uploaded on his Youtube Channel on the 23rd of that month.