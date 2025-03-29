King Charles' Cancer: Crucial Day For Royal Family Buckingham Palace To Take A Call If Engagements Should Be Postponed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Now that King Charles is 'feeling better' after his brief hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace has a decision to make – whether the monarch's prior engagements need to be postponed or modified.

King Charles, 76, was hospitalised on Thursday due to“temporary side effects” from a scheduled cancer treatment. His engagements for Thursday and Friday were cancelled.

According to The Times report, the King intends to 'spend time in the garden' to boost his health after the scare. His will be reviewed on Monday to see whether engagements should be postponed or modified as he continues to recuperate.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Times that while his forthcoming state visit to Italy is expected to go ahead in a week's time, he may be persuaded to prune his diary in the days leading up to it.

However, the King has asked his medical team to also recognise the benefits of his work, the report cited close sources as saying.

After his Thursday and Friday engagements for postponed, it was reported that the King was“disappointed”. The publication said his aides have downplayed his hospital visit as“a bump in the road” in a cancer journey that began more than a year ago.

Ever since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February last year, King Charles' motto has been Winston Churchill's“Keep buggering on!” as he continues to resist any attempt to curtail his workload.

King Charles will reportedly spend his weekend at Gloucestershire retreat in Highgrove and was seen ­waving and smiling as he set off for his planned time off.