Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Minister Of Finance And Development Planning Ngafuan

On March 26, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on implementation of the strategic consensus of the heads of state of China and Liberia and the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit. The exchange was also focused on promoting the China-Liberia strategic partnership and enhancing pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

