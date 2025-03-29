Flydubai Resumes Direct Flights To Pisa, Italy

Dhaka : Dubai-based Flydubai is set to resume direct flights between Dubai and Pisa, Italy, just in time for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Starting April 1, flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will operate three times a week to Pisa International Airport (PSA).

flydubai had temporarily suspended its flight schedule to Pisa in Italy in October 2024 to mitigate the impact of Boeing jet delivery delays on busy travel periods. The suspension was part of a wider set of cancellations and reductions due to these delays.

Now, flydubai operates flights to five destinations in Italy, including Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Olbia (as a seasonal summer route) and Pisa. The all-Boeing carrier operates a fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and e-commerce at flydubai, said,“Since 2009, we have remained committed to opening up underserved markets and enhancing connectivity for our passengers, and we are pleased to do just that with our three-times-weekly service to Pisa.”

Effendi said,“As we approach the busy summer travel period, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board who can expect a comfortable travel experience, whether in Business or Economy Class.”



With flights resuming to Pisa, UAE travellers can explore Tuscany. At the same time, Italian passengers can connect through Dubai to flydubai's global network. Dubai's strategic location enhances connectivity to destinations like Mombasa, Langkawi, Penang, the Maldives, Salalah, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar. The three-weekly service also strengthens Pisa Airport's role in international travel and regional economic growth.

“This connection further strengthens the role of Pisa Airport as a hub of great interest on the international scene, offering our passengers increasingly broader and more accessible travel opportunities,” said Roberto Naldi, CEO of Toscana Aeroporti.“The resumption of the route is a sign of confidence and growth that helps promote tourism and trade flows between Tuscany and global markets,” he added.

flydubai has built a network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-Eastern Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

The airline has steadily expanded its footprint in Europe, connecting Dubai with many destinations. This includes major cities as well as some less commonly served locations. flydubai's European network includes destinations across different regions, such as Italy, Greece, the Balkans, Eastern Europe, and potentially more, depending on their latest expansions.

