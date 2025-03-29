Khortytsia Grouping Shows Footage Of Troops Repelling Russian Assaults In Lyman Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators from the Mara unmanned systems battalion have been destroying Russian assault troops attacking in the Lyman direction amid non-stop attacks.

A corresponding video was posted on social media by the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Lyman direction, the invaders' assault groups are destroyed around the clock. Operators from the Mara unmanned systems battalion with the Mstyslav the Brave Brigade are repelling endless enemy attacks," the post says.

It is noted that the enemy is actively trying to advance in the brigade's ​​action zone.

Ukrainian forces repel large-scale Russian assault on Kupiansk front

"After another failed attempt and huge losses, the invaders do not abandon these attempts, but accumulate new forces and attack, again and again. Our defenders burn everything they see: equipment, weapons, Russians, and also destroy enemy dugouts," the Khortytsia Special Operations Command reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the Bulava unmanned aerial systems battalion with the Black Zaporozhets 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade employed drones to destroy a Russian Grad MLRS and other equipment in the Pokrovsk axis.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense