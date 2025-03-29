Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Charles Hospitalised Following Side Effects From Cancer Treatment, Cancels Appoinments


2025-03-29 02:32:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) King Charles was briefly hospitalised on Thursday for observation due to "temporary side effects" from a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said. As a result, his engagements for the day and Friday were canceled.

What the palace statement said?

The palace said in its statement,“His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled."

The spokesperson added, "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

As reported by The Sun, he was taken to the hosital by his car and not by emergency vehicle.

Regarding his schedule, the palace spokesman told the Sun: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion."

“He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”

What's happened to King Charles

The palace declined to give any details of the side effects. But a royal source described, as reported by Reuters, Thursday's setback as no more than the "most minor bump in the road that's very much heading in the right direction" and that it was not uncommon with medical treatments.

