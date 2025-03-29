King Charles Hospitalised Following Side Effects From Cancer Treatment, Cancels Appoinments
The palace said in its statement,“His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled."
The spokesperson added, "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
As reported by The Sun, he was taken to the hosital by his car and not by emergency vehicle.
Regarding his schedule, the palace spokesman told the Sun: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion."
Also Read | Justin Trudeau visits King Charles amid Donald Trump's annexation threat
“He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”What's happened to King CharlesThe palace declined to give any details of the side effects. But a royal source described, as reported by Reuters, Thursday's setback as no more than the "most minor bump in the road that's very much heading in the right direction" and that it was not uncommon with medical treatments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment