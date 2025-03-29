Lok Sabha Passes Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025 Amit Shah Says 'India Not A Dharamshala'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the bill will ensure the country gets up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India and will strengthen the country's internal security.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, piloted by the Union Home Ministry, is a comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration .

Replying to the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah asserted that those who come to India for business, education and investment are welcome, but those who pose a threat to security will face stringent action, adding that India is not a 'Dharamshala'.

“Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them,” said the Home Minister.

The legislation empowers the Centre to exert control over places that are "frequented by any foreigner" and require the owner to close the premises, permit its use under specified conditions, or refuse admission to all or a "specified class" of foreigners.

On March 11, the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Union Home Minister of State Nityanand Rai. However, Congress MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh and TMC MP Sougata Roy opposed the bill, claiming that it violates the "multiple fundamental rights" under the Constitution of India.

- Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas - earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they enter India through West Bengal where TMC is in power. The home minister also questioned who issues them Aadhaar cards, citizenship?