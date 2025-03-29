Eid-Ul-Fitr: Haryana Declares Restricted Holiday Instead Of Gazetted. Details Here
- Fitr will be observed as a restricted holiday rather than a Gazetted Holiday in the state.
The state government announced that the Gazetted Holiday on March 31 will be changed to a restricted holiday, as Monday marks the closing day of the financial year.Also Read | Alvida Jumma and Eid
- Fitr holiday: THESE states have a 4-day long weekend “In partial modification of the Government Notification issued vide even number dated 26.12.2024, it is notified that Eid
- Fitr, i.e., 31st March 2025, shall be observed as a Restricted Holiday (Schedule-II) instead of a Gazetted Holiday, due to the fact that 29th and 30th March 2025 are weekend off days and 31st March being the closing day of the Financial Year 2024-2025,” the Haryana governments latest notification stated.In India, Eid
- Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, Friday, which is also the closing day of the financial year 2024-25.What is a restricted holiday?
A gazetted holiday is mandatory and officially declared by the government, observed by all, while a restricted holiday is optional, allowing employees to choose based on personal preferences or religious observances.
Government offices, banks, and many businesses are typically closed on gazetted holidays. For restricted holidays, employees can choose to take a limited number of restricted holidays from their employer.Also Read | Eid 2025: When is Eid
- Fitr in Saudi Arabia? Check moon sighting dates Eid
- Fitr, now being a restricted holiday in Haryana, means that all offices under Haryana government would be open on that day. Employees can choose whether to take a holiday for Eid.When is Eid
- Fitr in IndiaIn India, depending on when the moon is sighted, Eid
- Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, Friday. It is also the closing day of the financial year 2024-25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment