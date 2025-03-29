Karnataka Raises Nandini Milk Price By ₹4 Per Litre, Effective April 1

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka government has approved an increase in milk pricing in the state, marking the second price hike in 2025 itself. Nandini milk prices in Karnataka will be increased by ₹4 per litre from April 1, said state Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday. The cost of Nandini curd has also been increased by ₹4 per kilogram.

This decision follows persistent demands from farmers and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for a price hike to offset escalating expenses. The demand for a hike in the milk prices was ₹5 per litre. However, the government has decided to increase the milk prices by ₹4.

The decision comes on the heels of previous price adjustments, including a ₹2 per litre increase in June 2024, which also included an additional 50 ml of milk in each packet.

K Venkatesh, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry told ANI,“In a Karnataka cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was agreed to increase the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs.4 per litre/kg in order to encourage dairy farming in the state considering the cost of milk production and processing.”

"Steps will be taken to ensure that the price revision amount reaches the milk producers of the state directly. In addition, it has been informed to withdraw the price increase of Rs.2 for each 1 litre of Nandini milk with effect from 26th June 2024 and take steps for sale by adopting the current price revision of Rs.4 in 500 ml and 1 litre package as before." the minister added.