Bill Gates On AI's Future: These 3 Professions Are Safe-For Now
In his latest interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the tech billionaire predicted that AI will replace humans for several job roles, putting many workers at risk. However, he mentioned a few professions that are safe from AI, at least for some time.'3 Professions safe from AI' Coders
According to Bill Gates , people who develop AI systems and write codes are safe from AI. The former CEO of Microsoft believes that AI is capable of generating code but does not have the adaptability, problem-solving mindset, and precision needed for software development.
He iterated that humans will continue to lead the field in debugging, refining and advancing AI developments.Energy
Bill Gates stated that the energy sector is a complex topic for AI. While it can definitely boost efficiency in this segment, humans remain irreplaceable because of their analytical skills and decision-making , especially during crises and long-term planning phases.Also Read | Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar tease collaboration? Post 'Break before work' video Biology
Though AI helps process massive datasets and has proven to be an aid in disease diagnosis, it still needs to master the skills of scientific discovery and critical thinking. According to Gates, AI cannot formulate a hypothesis, and he predicted that biologists would play a crucial role in gaining medical expertise.Meanwhile, the philanthropist has recently announced on LinkedIn that he will be coming to India for the third time in three years, highlighting the country's role in agriculture, healthcare and digital transformation.
