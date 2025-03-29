Nirmala Sitharaman's Friendly Banter With AAP's Raghav Chadha Over 'No Fans, No Doors In Banks' Concern Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a now viral video from the Budget session in the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were seen engaging in a friendly banter, on Thursday.

The Finance Minister was responding to the AAP leader's deep concern over the poor customer service, limited banking infrastructure in Rural India, hidden charges by the banks, and other severe crises affecting the country's banking system.

“It feels like you've entered a building from the 80's or the 90's era when you step inside a government bank – the paint is falling off, fans work at their own whim, and the queues are longer than at a railway ticket counter,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said during the Parliament session.

Watch here:Nirmala Sitharaman's 'amused' response

The Finance Minister said that AAP leader Raghav Chadha's exposure to the western world would help people within the country.

“I was amused, sir, if Member Raghav Chadha does not take offense, he observed the number of fans in the bank, the condition of the bank, how many were whitewashed and not painted. I am really so, so satisfied. There are members of Parliament who are otherwise very busy with many things internationally,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“He has found time to visit rural banks and look at them, noticing there are no fans here, no doors, no chairs. Raghav Chadha, please do more of this. It will help people within the country because, with your exposure, particularly to the Western world, you can do a lot more here. Please do,” she added.