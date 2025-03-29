Salman Khan's Latest Jacob & Co Watch Might Blow Your Mind - Here's How Much It Costs
Salman posted on Instagram ,“Introducing the @jacobandco X Salman Khan timepiece. Designed with my dear friend @jacobarabo, honoring my roots and celebrating India's vibrant heritage.”
“Time connects us across generations. When I learned Jacob's story, I knew I wanted to create a timepiece that honored my father's role in my life. The World Is Yours is more than a watch-it's a symbol of family, legacy, and the moments that shape us,” Salman wrote.Salman Khan's Jacob & Co watch price
The price of the ultra-luxury piece can leave you speechless. According to reports, Salman Khan's Jacob & Co watch will cost a whopping ₹61 lakh. Jacob & Co.'s 'The World Is Yours' Dual Time Zone – Salman Khan Edition is special not for this reason but the love and vision shared by the actor and its founder Jacob Arabo.Also Read | 'Jitni umar likhi...': Sikandar star Salman Khan reacts to death threats Why is Salman Khan's Jacob & Co so special?Covered with a blue box, it shows the watch in a marvellous and unique design that can attract many to check out. Its aesthetics can't be denied and this could be the dream of a global traveller. It contains independent hour and minute settings-not seen in other watches-making it an elegant piece. One can say goodbye to the mental gymnastics of dealing with tricky half-hour time zones, like India's GMT +5:30 offset.
