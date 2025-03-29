30 Days, 30+ Scholarships: THIS Lucknow-Based Charity Supports Underprivileged Students With Unique Ramadan Initiative

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Lucknow-based charity has adopted a unique way to help underprivileged students seek education during Ramadan – the Islamic month of fasting.

Aaghaz Foundation, the non-profit run by a group of professionals, has launched its annual programme, o offering financial assistance to deserving students. In the beginning the idea was to offer one scholarship a day under '30 Days, 30+ Scholarships '. However, given the encouraging responses, the organisation decided to offer more than one per day.

Fitr, on March 31 or April 1 in India. In Saudi Arabia Eid Fitr will be eighter on March 30 or March 30, depending on the appearance of crescent a night before. Aaghaz began the initiative on March 1 and is aimed at supporting over 500 deserving students across India distributing about ₹1 crore. “Last year, we helped over 300 students. This time, we're expanding our reach and rolling out several new scholarships daily to support even more students in need,” Mazhar Farooqui, president and founder of Aaghaz Foundation said. Farooqui is a journalist and author. “We remain committed to sponsoring students throughout the year, particularly those forced to drop out due to financial hardships,” he said. 60 Memorial Scholarships Aaghaz Foundation runs over 60 Memorial Scholarships , including several worth ₹5 lakh each. Among the luminaries honoured through these scholarships are Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui NDTV journalist Kamal Khan, and social reformer Fatima Shaikh.

Ramadan 2025 – the 30-day-long fasting month in Islam began on March 2 in India and a day before in gulf and some other countries. Ramadan ends this week marking Eid