Donald Trump's 25% Auto Import Tariffs Trigger Global Outrage-Canada, Japan, EU And South Korea Vow Countermeasures
The move has received flak worldwide, with various countries like Canada , Japan , and South Korea, including the European Union . Saying“this is permanent”, Trump believes this could lead to factory openings in the United States and eliminate what he terms a“ridiculous” supply chain involving the United States, Canada, and Mexico.'Direct attack on Canada'
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to Trump's auto import tariff as a“direct attack” on his country. He said the trade war is affecting Americans, and American consumer confidence is on the decline for the long term.“We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country. Canada will be there for auto workers. He (Trump) wants to break us so America can own us. And it will never ever happen because we just don't look out for ourselves; we look out for each other. The relationship between Canada and the United States has changed. We did not change it,” AP quoted Carney as saying.Also Read | Zelenskyy urges Trump for clarity on US support: 'Will the United States stop su Japan considers 'appropriate measures'Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that his government is mulling“appropriate measures” after US tariffs on car imports.“We have to think about appropriate measures following this announcement. Naturally, we will consider all options. Japan has made significant investments and significant job creation, which doesn't apply to all countries... We are the number one (country) in investment in the United States,” Ishiba told Parliament.
