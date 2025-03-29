Trump's Auto Tariffs Unlikely To Dent India's Automobile Sector: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's latest announcement of a 25% tariff on completely built vehicles and auto parts from 3 April has sent shockwaves through the global automobile industry. However, an analysis of India's auto exports suggests the impact on the country's automobile sector will be minimal, with some segments even seeing potential opportunities.

India's automobile exports to the US in 2024 were relatively small, making the domestic sector largely insulated from Trump's tariff hikes, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report on Thursday.

Passenger car exports from India to the US in 2024 amounted to just $8.9 million, commerce ministry data show. That was a fraction of India's $6.98 billion worth of total car exports last year, indicating that Trump's new tariffs would have little to no impact on India's growing car export industry, as per the GTRI report.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava cautioned that if India decides to reduce tariffs on passenger car imports to placate the US, it would be counterproductive. Srivastava drew reference to Australia's experience in the late 1980s, when its automobile manufacturing industry collapsed after the country slashed its auto import tariff from 45% to 5%.

Also read | India seeks easier export rules as US pushes for lower tariffs

A US delegation led by Brendan Lynch, assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, is in India, holding in-person meetings with Indian trade negotiators to restructure tariffs and align with US tariff levels on several products. The move aims to reduce the trade deficit, which stood at $35 billion with India in 2023-24.