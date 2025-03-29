Delhi BJP Mlas Seek Action For Namaz On Roads, Meat Shops Closure Pushing 'Hate-Driven Agendas' , Says Cong Leader

MENAFN - Live Mint) The new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is dividing the communities by 'dividing communities' and pushing 'hate-driven agendas', Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said on March 27. Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), accused the BJP of making a 'super dangerous beginning.' in the national capital.

“New BJP govt in Delhi wasted no time-radicalisation over governance! From dividing communities to pushing hate-driven agendas, their priorities are clear - polarise, not perform. Delhi wanted progress, got propaganda. A super dangerous beginning,” Singhvi, a Supreme Court lawyer, said in a post on X.

The Congress leader didn't cite any particular incident. But his comments are being read to be linked to recent incidents in which a BJP MLA has asked for action against Muslims offering prayers (namaz) on roads while other is pushing for shutting meat shops during upcoming Navratri in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Aam Aadmi Party government in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, marking the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

MLA wants actions for namaz on roads

Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh has written to Delhi Police Commissioner, urging action to prevent the "inconvenience caused due to namaz at public places."

In his letter dated March 25, Singh claimed that prayers being offered on roads and public spaces disrupt traffic and essential services.

"In our city, offering namaz on roads and public places disrupts traffic, causing inconvenience to the general public. Many times, ambulances, school buses, and other essential services are also affected due to this reason," he wrote in the letter in Hindi as reported by news agency PTI