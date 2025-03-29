Will Donald Trump Cut Tariffs On China To Facilitate Tiktok Sale Bid? What The US President Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump indicated a reduction in tariffs imposed on China to reach an agreement with ByteDance for TikTok's sale, a platform used by 170 million people in the US, reported Reuters.

"With respect to TikTok, and China is going to have to play a role in that, possibly in the form of an approval, maybe, and I think they'll do that. Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump said Wednesday.

Trump's willingness to reduce tariffs comes ahead of an April 5 deadline. By then, ByteDance must find a non-Chinese buyer for TikTok, or it may face a ban in the US on national security grounds, which would have taken effect in January. Meanwhile, TikTok has not officially responded to Trump's latest statement.

TikTok was briefly banned on January 19 over concerns about its link with China. Trump gave TikTok 75 days to find a new buyer based in the US. However, whether ByteDance is open to selling the popular video app is still unclear.

"I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn't have originally, but I went on TikTok and I won young people," Trump said while signing the executive order.

“I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.” Trump added.