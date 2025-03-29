Elon Musk Leading Probe Into Signal Mishap In US. Was Classified 'War Plan' Shared? 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Atlantic reported "about a massive Trump-administration security breach" on Monday. President Donald Trump's most senior national security officials inadvertently sent text messages about the US' war plans to The Atlantic's editor-in-chief. The messages shared .

As per the report, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was mistakenly invited by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to a group chat on the Signal app, where an attack on Yemen was reportedly being discussed.

The group reportedly included US Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others. They discussed sensitive plans to engage in military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

A Senate hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the Signal chat goof-up. Was classified information exposed on the commercial messaging app? Were any federal laws violated? Will anyone face consequences for the leaks? These were some of the questions being raised as the "security breach" came to light.

President Donald Trump and his top aides aren't denying that they started a chat group in Signal to talk about a military attack on Yemen. Instead, they are insisting the information wasn't classified because the data didn't include the location of the strikes or specific sources and methods.

Here's all the latest you need to now about the Signal leak scandal:

1. US President Donald Trump suggested the Signal app, used by top US officials as well as journalists, could be "defective".

"I think it's all a witch hunt," Trump said. He said Wednesday evening (local time),“I don't know that Signal works. I think Signal could be defective...because you use signal, we use signal and everybody use signal but it could be a defective platform and we're going to have to find that out.”