Want To Lecture Us On Hate? Spare Us: Stalin Hits Back At UP CM Adityanath Over Delimitation, Three-Language Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the three-language row, the latter hit back on Thursday by saying,“We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism.”

Adityanath, while speaking to ANI, on Wednesday had called the row“narrow politics” and said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk.

Responding to this, Stalin, in a post on X, said,“Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide-and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews.”

“And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony-it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” his post said.

What CM Yogi Adiyanath said on the three-language row

Adityanath questioned why Hindi should be hated, highlighting that it's essential to learn every language. He emphasised that language should unite, not divide, people. He pointed out that Tamil is one of India's oldest languages, with a rich history and heritage.

Adityanath advocated for a broader perspective, emphasising the importance of unity and inclusivity. ""I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," CM Yogi Adityanath said."