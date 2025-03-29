Donald Trump Hails Modi As A 'Great Prime Minister,' Confident On US-India Tariff Deal
"Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends," Trump said. "India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister."
His remarks followed PM Modi's visit to the US in February , during which both leaders announced plans to negotiate the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall 2025 to enhance economic cooperation.PM Modi recalls bond with Trump
Earlier this week, PM Modi reflected on his relationship with Trump, citing the Howdy Modi event during Trump's first term as a defining moment.
"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," PM Modi said, recalling how Trump ignored security protocol to take a lap of the stadium with him. He also commended Trump for his resilience after surviving an assassination attempt during his campaign.US to impose 25% tariff on imported vehiclesIn a major policy shift, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles set to take effect on April 2. The decision, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, will impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the US, including American brands assembled overseas.
