144 Dead As Catastrophic Earthquake Turn Buildings To Dust In Myanmar, Thailand Junta Chief Seeks 'Any Help': 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) March 28 was just another ordinary day in Myanmar and Thailand-streets bustling with life, markets swarming with shoppers, and businesses running as usual. But in an instant, everything changed when a powerful and first-in-a-century 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, sending catastrophic tremors through Myanmar, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

Panic gripped cities and villages as buildings swayed , sending people into a frenzy as they ran for safety while the ground beneath shook. As the tremors passed, structures had crumbled to the ground, trapping dozens in the rubble, leaving as many as 144 dead in Myanmar and Thailand. Many sustained grave injuries. The Myanmar junta chief has sought help, coming from“any country, any organisation” as the country grapples with mass casualties.

While the dust has settled and the government agencies focus on rehabilitation efforts, here are the top 10 points from the disaster today:

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre near Mandalay in Myanmar. It struck at midday and was followed by another 6.4 magnitude aftershock – 12 minutes apart. The earthquake was at a depth of just 10 km.At least 144 people have lost their lives in Myanmar, the country's junta chief said, while three have died in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.Buildings collapsed, roads caved in and highways were damaged in Mandalay. The colonial-era Ava Bridge has also collapsed in Myanmar. There were reports of deaths at a mosque where people were offering Friday prayers.In Bangkok's Chatuchak market, a 33-story building under construction crumpled into a cloud of dust, and onlookers could be seen screaming and running in a video posted on social media.The sound of sirens echoed throughout central Bangkok and vehicles filled the streets. The elevated rapid transit system and subway shut down.There were no disruptions in Bangkok airport operations , according to the civil aviation department.Bangkok's city hall declared the city a disaster area to facilitate the response.Myanmar's shadow foreign minister said the situation was grave in Mandalay and there could be more casualties due to the earthquake. The foreign minister also sought urgent international humanitarian and technical help.Myanmar has declared a state of emergency in Sagaing, Mandalay and Naypyitaw.The Indian Embassy in Thailand said it was closely monitoring the situation after the earthquake and assured that all Indians were safe.

(With agency inputs)