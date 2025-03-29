Deportation Battle Heats Up: Trump Administration Pushes SC To Approve Venezuelan Migrant Deportations Under Wartime Law

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration on Friday (March 29) asked the US Supreme Court for permission to resume deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under a rarely used 18th-century wartime law, while a legal battle over the policy continues.

Supreme Court appeal after lower court rejection

The administration's emergency appeal follows a 2-1 decision by a panel of appellate judges in Washington, which upheld a lower court's temporary order blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act . The federal appeals court ruled against the administration's request to lift the block while the case is litigated.

In court filings, the Justice Department argued that federal courts should not interfere in diplomatic matters, contending that the migrants should challenge their deportation in a federal court in Texas, where they are being detained.

Deportations justified under wartime law

The order blocking deportations was initially issued by US District Judge James E. Boasberg , chief judge of the Washington, D.C. federal court.

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act , a law last used during World War II, to justify the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants . The administration classified them as a threat under a presidential proclamation that labeled the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The Supreme Court has yet to indicate whether it will take up the case.

