Lok Sabha Passes Carriage Of Goods By Sea Bill, 2024 Providing Modern Regulations For The Maritime Sector

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, paving the way for the enactment of modern maritime law in the country that is in sync with current times, provides ease of doing business, and aligns itself with international conventions.

The new Bill will replace the colonial-era Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, which minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said is part of the government initiative to remove old colonial-era laws that have outlived their utility and replace them with laws that provide simpler maritime regulations for ease of doing business.

“This new legislation is a part of the greater initiative of the government to rid ourselves of all vestiges of the colonial mindset and ensure ease of understanding and ease of doing business through simple and rationalised law," Sonowal said while replying to the debate in the lower House.

He said the new Bill would clarify the rights, duties, liabilities, and immunities of the carriers involved in trading goods using the sea route.

“The new legislation intends to make provisions simpler and easy to understand, making the regulations more effective,” Sonowal said.

The Bill also authorises the Union government to issue directions for all trade matters relating to the sea route.