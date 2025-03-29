PM Modi Joins Ghibli Trend, Govt Shares AI-Generated Pics With President Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron - Check Photos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Studio Ghibli-style images have been the talk of the town ever since ChatGPT got its new native image generation capabilities. After Elon Musk, and other eminent names, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now joined the bandwagon of Studio Ghibli-inspired art.

The Union government on Friday shared a series of AI-generated images reimagining key moments from PM Modi's tenure in the distinctive Japanese animation style.

PM Modi 'not the main character' in Ghibli storyline

From PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, to French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, the 12 Ghibli-style images feature key moments from PM Modi's tenure.

Yet, Narendra Modi is not the main character of his story.

“Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” My Gov India posted on its X handle.

The artwork reimagines key moments from Modi's political career, transforming them into whimsical, pastel-hued frames that draw inspiration from the style of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

Elon Musk joins Ghibli trend

It is not just PM Modi who has joined the viral Studio Ghibli trend. Earlier, Elon Musk had posted an AI generated, Ghibli styled image of himself, proudly holding DOGE.

The Tesla boss's 'theme of the day' was a reference to the iconic scene from The Lion King movie, where Simba, the main character is shown to the world in a similar manner. Born as the future king of Pride Rock, Simba was anointed and presented to the animals of the Pride Lands.

How to make Ghibli style images

Elon Musk's Grok AI (based on Grok 3) is currently able to generate Ghibli style images for free, although not with the accuracy of ChatGPT.