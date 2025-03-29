'Who Behaves Like This?' Asks BJP As Mamata Banerjee Says 'I Differ' On India's Economic Growth

MENAFN - Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently in London, appears to have openly disagreed on the prediction that India would be the world's largest economy by 2060 but back home, a rage has started to build up.

Her Opposition in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has criticised her for tarnishing the nation's image on foreign soil by 'I differ' comments on India's economic growth prediction.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

During a Question and Answer session at Kellogg College, Oxford University in London, the interviewer mentioned that India had already overtaken the United Kingdom and was projected to become the third-largest economy soon, with predictions that it would top the global economic rankings by 2060.

To which, Mamata Banerjee said,“I will differ from that.”

The Bengal chief minister continued:“There are so many things about which I should not speak here. Internal and external affair matters, I cannot disclose. I have some other opinion also. Because every country is facing challenge after COVID and also in the turmoil situation in the world. If an economic war-like situation is going on in the world, how do we expect that we will gain? Let us hope for the gain, we can only hope. It is our dream that our country should do best. But it depends.”

BJP backlash follows: 'Who behaves like this?'

The BJP was furious. Several BJP leaders criticised Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on India's economic growth, saying it was an“insult” to the office she holds.