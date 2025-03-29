Big Relief For Kunal Kamra: Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Comedian Amid Firs Over 'Traitor' Joke

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Madras High Court, on Friday, March 28, granted interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra amid FIRs over his 'traitor' (gaddar) joke against Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail against his arrest. Although the FIR was lodged at Mumbai's Khar police station, Kamra, a resident of Tamil Nadu, approached the High Court there.

| 'Joke' on Shinde: Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC over satire video, hearing today

The standup comedian's counsel, V. Suresh, sought urgent relief, citing multiple death threats Kamra received following the release of his new stand-up video, Naya Bharat, reported Live Law.

Kunal Kamra FIRs

A Zero FIR was filed against Kunal Kamra under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) [Public mischief], and 356(2) [Defamation] by Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel. The FIR was later transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai.

What did Kunal Kamra say

Kunal Kamra ignited a massive controversy after he referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a“traitor” (Gaddar) during his Naya Bharat performance in Mumbai's Habitat studio.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show. He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience.

Shiv Sena party workers vandalise Mumbai's Habitat studio

Angry over Kunal Kamra's remarks, a group of Shiv Sena workers vandalised Mumbai's Habitat studio, where the comedian had performed the show. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the violence that had erupted and were subsequently granted bail.

Reacting to the incident, Kamra issued a statement:“An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do.”