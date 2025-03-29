Big Relief For Academic Ashok Swain: Delhi High Court Sets Aside Govt's Order Cancelling OCI Card

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on March 28 granted relief to academic Ashok Swain and set aside Centre's decision to cancel his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, reported Bar and Bench.

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta delivered the judgment, stating that the order was annulled. However, the respondents were granted the freedom to issue a fresh show cause notice.

Delivering the judgment, the bench of Justice Sachin Datta stated that the order was annulled. However, the respondents were granted the freedom to issue a fresh show cause notice.

Ashok Swain, a resident of Sweden, had contested the cancellation of his OCI card and approached the High Court to challenge the order, which he described as a non-speaking one, reported ANI.

According to a report, the contested order, issued on 30 July 2023, came after a coordinated bench had previously annulled a similar directive on 10 July 2023, which had also revoked Swain's OCI card.

Swain, in his petition, argued that he should not be subjected to persecution for expressing his opinions on the current government or its policies.

Swain's plea highlighted that although the Central Government claimed he was blacklisted for alleged anti-India activities and spreading harmful propaganda through his writings and speeches, the order lacked specific instances, tweets, or writings to substantiate the accusation made by the Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia.

His plea emphasised that the order did not provide any evidence of Swain's alleged detrimental activities on public platforms.