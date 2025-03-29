PM Narendra Modi To Visit Nagpur And Bilaspur On March 30 Inaugurate Several Development Projects - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on March 30 and will inaugurate various initiatives and development projects worth ₹33,700 crore.

During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Nagpur and at around 9 am, he will undertake will undertake Darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS.

He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Later, at around 10 am, Modi will will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre.

The upcoming project of the institute will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Modi will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Chhattisgarh visit

Around 3.30 pm, Prime Minister will travel to Bilaspur and will lay the foundation stone of development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over ₹33,700 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over ₹9,790 crore.

He will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects of POWERGRID under Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over ₹560 crore.