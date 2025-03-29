Kunal Kamra Moves Madras HC Seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail Over Satire Video, Hearing Today
The case pertained to the remarks he made during a stand up show, apparently targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde . He didn't name Shinde in his stand-up, however, Shinde's supporters alleged that Kamra had called the Shiv Sena chief a“gaddar (traitor)" while referencing to his split from the Shiv Sena.Also Read | Maha council admits breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra
According to Live Law, Kamra is a permanent resident of Villupuram town in Tamil Nadu and therefore, he claimed that the Madras High Court has jurisdiction in the matter.
An urgent mentioning of the case was made before Justice Sunder Mohan on Friday (March 28), the report added.
Earlier, a Zero FIR was lodged against Kunal Kamra under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) [Public mischief] and 356(2) [Defamation] BNS by Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel. The FIR was later transferred to Khar police station in Mumbai.Also Read | Police should not test our patience, arrest Kamra soon: Maharashtra minister Kunal Kamra controversy
The video, shared by Kunal Kamra on Instagram, triggered a massive uproar in the Maharashtra political circles.
During his show, the comedian performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the 1997 film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai. " He apparently referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor).This angered Shinde supporters, Shiv Sainiks and the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra.
