Eid Ul-Fitr 2025: When Will Ramadan Conclude - March 30 Or 31? Saudi Arabia Moon Sighting Date Here

Skygazers will look for crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on March 29. If the moon appears on Saturday, Eid will be on Sunday, March 30, in Saudi Arabia. Otherwise, it will be celebrated on March 31 and in India on April 1.

One of the holiest months in Islam, known as Ramadan, commenced in India on Sunday, March 2, this year following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the holy month commenced a day earlier on March 1.

