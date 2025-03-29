Eid Ul-Fitr 2025: When Will Ramadan Conclude - March 30 Or 31? Saudi Arabia Moon Sighting Date Here
- Fitr, also called the“festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of the month of fasting, in which devotees observe fast from dawn to dusk - Ramadan. It's time to know exact date of the global celebration.When is Eid ul-Fitr 2025?
One of the holiest months in Islam, known as Ramadan, commenced in India on Sunday, March 2, this year following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the holy month commenced a day earlier on March 1.Also Read | Eid
- fitr 2025: When is Eid? March 31st or April 1? Check details here Eid
- Fitr moon sighting in IndiaIf the crescent is sighted on March 30, Muslims across India will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31, 2025. Since the Hijri, or Islamic lunar calendar is followed as per custom, the official confirmation about Eid
- Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is sighted. In case moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on April 1.Typically, India celebrates Eid
- Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia. The crescent of Eid is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India, along with some Western countries. Also Read | Are banks, income tax offices and insurers open on March 31? Eid ul-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia
Skygazers will look for crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on March 29. If the moon appears on Saturday, Eid will be on Sunday, March 30, in Saudi Arabia. Otherwise, it will be celebrated on March 31 and in India on April 1.When is Eid
- Fitr in US, UK, UAE, and other countries?The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. In the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the crescent moon of Shawwal will be cited on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan 1446 AH.
