'Undine Spragg Of Montecito': Former Vanity Fair Editor Lashes Out At Meghan Markle With Five Scathing Words Here's Why

Former editor of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter has labelled Meghan Markle as the"Undine Spragg of Montecito" as he took her down in just five scathing words.

While it is unclear why Carter used the words against Meghan Markle, reports say that it is seemingly because she cut ties with the royal family and moved to her native home California along with her husband Prince Harry.

Graydon Carter's words against Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, came during a chat with the Interview magazine, which was published on Thursday, March 27. He used those words when asked about his gut feeling on Meghan Markle.

Who is Undine Spragg?

Undine Spragg is a character from Edith Warton's 1913 novel“The Customs of the Country”.

As per Lit Charts, Undine Spragg, who Gary Carter compared Meghan Markle with, is a woman from the Midwest. She tries to join the high society of the Fifth Avenue of New York City by various means.

All through the novel, Undine Spragg marries and separates from a number of men in order to climb the social ladder and be among people who admire her.

According to Lit Charts, Undine Spragg represents greed and ambition and“feels little satisfaction in achieving her goals and often finds herself haunted by her failures”.

At the end of the story, the character gets everything she wants but still remains unsatisfied.

While it is unclear why the 75-year-old Graydon Carter called Meghan Markle“Undine Spragg of Montecito”, the Duchess of Sussex left her career in Hollywood to marry Prine Harry in 2018.