Advantage Honda To Break Ground On New Dealership In Fox Lake, IL

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) FOX LAKE, Ill., March 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Advantage Dealer Group is proud to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest dealership, Advantage Honda of Fox Lake. The event will take place on Thursday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at 91 US Route 12, Fox Lake, IL 60020. This milestone underscores Advantage Dealer Group's ongoing commitment to excellence in automotive sales and service, as well as its dedication to supporting the local community.







Image caption: Advantage Honda logo.

The ceremony will feature a short program, refreshments, and an opportunity for attendees to meet the Advantage team. The new Honda dealership will further expand the company's strong presence in the Chicago-area market, complementing its existing portfolio, which includes Advantage Chevrolet of Hodgkins, Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook, Advantage Chevrolet of Bridgeview, Advantage Commercial Truck Center, Advantage Toyota of River Oaks, and Advantage Acura of Naperville.

Founded in 1999 with its first location, Advantage Chevrolet of Hodgkins, the Advantage Dealer Group has built a reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience, a wide selection of quality vehicles, and competitive financing options. With over 300 vehicles in inventory and access to more than 34 lenders, the group is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect vehicle to meet their needs.

Beyond business, Advantage Dealer Group is deeply committed to giving back to local communities. The company actively supports local organizations, encourages employee volunteerism, and sponsors a variety of community events.

Advantage Honda of Fox Lake is expected to open its doors in mid-2026, continuing the company's legacy of automotive excellence.

Advantage Dealer Group looks forward to celebrating this exciting expansion with the Fox Lake community!

Learn more about Advantage Dealer Group at , and .

Advantage Honda LOGO link for media:

News Source: Advantage Dealer Group