Drivetime Partners With Girl Gang Garage To Donate Van To Maggie's Place

PHOENIX, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime's commitment to supporting the community takes the driver's seat this Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. as the company, in partnership with Girl Gang Garage, donates a fully refurbished van to Maggie's Place. This donation marks the culmination of the Women for Change initiative, a collaboration between DriveTime, Girl Gang Garage, and Maggie's Place, designed to empower and uplift women in need.

Last summer, 10 women from various Reconditioning Centers and SilverRock joined Bogi at Girl Gang Garage to contribute over 250 hours of their time to benefit women in need with a vehicle build.

The success of this project was made possible through the generosity of U Pull U Pay, which donated the van, and Advance Auto Parts, which provided essential parts for the refurbishment. Their contributions ensured that the vehicle was restored to a safe and reliable condition, ready to serve the mothers and children of Maggie's Place.

"At DriveTime, we believe in creating opportunities that improve lives," said Robyn Jordan, Head of People at DriveTime. "Partnering with Girl Gang Garage and Maggie's Place allowed us to make a tangible difference in the lives of women and families. This van is more than a vehicle; it symbolizes empowerment, independence, and hope."

Maggie's Place provides safe housing and a nurturing environment for homeless pregnant women, equipping them with resources and support to thrive. The organization's CEO, Laura Magruder, expressed her gratitude for the donation and the collective effort that made it possible.

"Maggie's Place is honored to be the recipient of this van, refurbished by women for women," said Laura Magruder, Maggie's Place CEO. "I want to thank everyone involved including DriveTime, Women for Change and Bogi's Garage, as well as the many women who volunteered numerous hours to complete this project. We appreciate the community support we receive for our moms and their babies."

The event will take place at Maggie's Place headquarters, where the van will be officially presented to the organization. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand the impact of this collaboration and celebrate the dedication of all involved.

The DriveTime Brand Family brings a contemporary perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience. At the intersection of technology and innovation, the family of companies uses proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting vehicles. Through its mission of creating opportunities and improving lives, DriveTime is dedicated to helping customers get behind the wheel of a reliable car, supporting its customers through the life of their loan, and providing the necessary ancillary products and warranties. Together, the brand family places a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle to get them on the path to ownership.

Founded as a catalyst for change by Bogi, Girl Gang Garage creates opportunities for women in the trades to work together, share skills and inspire confidence. Through monthly classes and workshops, Girl Gang Garage provides women of all ages with little to no automotive experience hands-on training to take the intimidation out of the equation.

Maggie's Place is a 501(c)3 organization committed to serving mothers by providing safe housing and a nurturing community for homeless pregnant women, empowering them to thrive throughout their lifetime. The organization aims to uphold dignity, provide support for those experiencing barriers to thriving, and build an inclusive, trauma-informed community.

