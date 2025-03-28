US LBM's JONATHAN GREENE NAMED NEW CHIEF DIGITAL AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

"I'm pleased to have Jonathan step into this expanded role for US LBM," said Gibson. "Technology and Digital are critical to our future success. His leadership and commitment to US LBM's mission and vision are key components in our efforts to provide best-in-class technology solutions to support our employees, partnerships and customers."

Previously, Jonathan was with Wayfair, a leading e-commerce seller of furniture, where he was head of CastleGate Fulfillment, which allows third-parties to sell and distribute products through the Wayfair platform. He has held several executive roles with Bain Capital and began his career at Bain and Company, one of the world's leading management consulting firms.

