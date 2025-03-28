Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's War-Related Losses Hit $1T Since 2014 Mudra


2025-03-28 07:11:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total amount of damages suffered by Ukraine since Russian armed aggression started in 2014 may reach USD 1 trillion.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra in Ihor Dolgov's video blog on Ukrinform.

“We know that today the amount of losses caused by Russia in the past three years alone has already been estimated at USD 589 billion,” Mudra told.

In her words, due to Russian continuous strikes on Ukraine's territory, the actual amount of damages keeps growing on a daily basis.

“These figures are one of the more conservative estimates. If we consider the beginning of the war in 2014, this sum may reach USD 1 trillion, including tens of thousands of lives lost,” Mudra added.

A reminder that, following the World Bank's Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), Ukraine's total indirect financial losses since 2022 had been estimated at about USD 589 billion.

In contrast to last year's estimates (USD 152 billion), Ukraine's direct losses from Russian armed aggression since 2022 had increased to USD 176 billion. The most affected sectors were housing, transport infrastructure, energy, manufacturing industry, and education.

