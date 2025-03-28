403
Beijing Urges Washington From Exaggerating The China Threat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, March 28 (KUNA) -- China urged the United States of America on Friday to abstain from exaggerating "the China threat" and agitate regional tension.
The foreign ministry spokesperson GuoJiakun was speaking at a news conference reacting to remarks by the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, stating that there should be an alliance between the US and the Philippines to face threats emanating from Beijing.
The television channel CCTV quoted the spokesperson as saying that Washington has steadily fomented jitters and provocations in the South China Sea, fabricated false narrations about "the China threat," while reinforcing its military presence in the region to undermine peace and stability.
He called on Washington to cast aside "the cold war mentality" and stop triggering ideological confrontations, sowing seeds of sedition and instability in the South China Sea.
The spokesman also called on the Philippines to refrain from acts that may lead to military confrontations while depending on the US. (end)
