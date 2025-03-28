Kuwait Embassy In Thailand Urges Citizens Take Caution Due To Earthquake

KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait Embassy in Thailand called on Kuwaiti citizens in all governorates to take caution due to the earthquake that struck Bangkok this afternoon, and to adhere to official instructions, Friday. The embassy urged citizens to call the emergency number: 0066918909998 Foreign Ministry emergency numbers: +965 159 +965 22225504 (end) nma

