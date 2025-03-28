Joseph Mille Featured In Exclusive Interview On Hands-On Craftsmanship And Career Evolution

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Automotive expert and hands-on craftsman Joseph Mille has been featured in an exclusive online interview, where he shares his journey from repairing vehicles to experimenting with metalworking and carbon fiber fabrication. With over a decade of experience specializing in Subaru vehicles, Mille reflects on his career, his passion for working with his hands, and his future aspirations in new industries.

“I've always enjoyed working on things,” Mille says in the interview.“Whether it's cars, metal, or wood, I like seeing something go from a problem to a finished product.”

Mille's journey into automotive mechanics began at an early age. Working as a tire technician while still in high school, he quickly realized that he had a knack for problem-solving and mechanical repairs. His dedication led him to attend Universal Technical Institute (UTI), where he gained the foundational knowledge that would shape his career.

After graduating in 2012, Mille landed a job at Clay Subaru of Norwood, Massachusetts, where he spent 11 years mastering every system in Subaru vehicles, from electrical diagnostics to engine repairs. His commitment to continued learning led him to complete all available certifications through Subaru of New England, ensuring he remained at the forefront of automotive advancements.

Exploring New Opportunities: Metalworking, Woodworking, and More

While Mille remains passionate about cars, he is now looking for new challenges beyond the automotive industry. His growing interest in metal casting, woodworking, and hands-on craftsmanship has led him to explore different creative fields.

“I love the process of taking scrap aluminum, melting it down, and turning it into something useful,” Mille shares in the interview.“It's a mix of science and craftsmanship.”

Beyond metal casting, Mille also enjoys creating custom carbon fiber rings, blending his technical expertise with artistic design.

What's Next for Joseph Mille?

As of October 2024, Mille is exploring career opportunities that align with his technical skills and creative mindset. Open to roles in construction, woodworking, or metalworking, he remains dedicated to lifelong learning and hands-on work.

“I don't have everything figured out yet, but I know I want to keep working with my hands,” Mille says.“If I can find a job where I can learn something new and create things, I'll be happy.”

His story serves as a testament to hard work, adaptability, and the pursuit of craftsmanship in an ever-changing job market.

About Joseph Mille

Joseph Mille is an automotive technician and hands-on craftsman based in Massachusetts. With extensive experience in Subaru diagnostics and repairs, he has built a career centered on problem-solving and precision. His passions extend beyond the garage to include metalworking, carbon fiber fabrication, and DIY craftsmanship. Mille is currently exploring new career opportunities that allow him to expand his skills in creative and technical fields.

