Chile Sees Formal Employment Rise Amid Steady 8.4% Jobless Rate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's National Statistics Institute (INE) reported an 8.4% unemployment rate for the mobile quarter ending February 2025. This figure shows a 0.1 percentage point decrease compared to last year but rises 0.4 points from January's quarter.
Employment growth outpaced labor force expansion, with jobs increasing 0.9% while the workforce grew 0.8%. The number of unemployed people decreased primarily among those previously employed.
Gender disparities persist in the Chilean labor market. Men face a 7.7% unemployment rate while women experience a significantly higher 9.3% rate.
The informal employment sector continues to shrink, reaching 26.1%. This represents a 1.3% decline over the past twelve months, signaling increased job formalization across the economy.
Transportation, financial services, and public administration sectors drive job creation. Commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, and fishing sectors shed jobs, reflecting ongoing structural economic changes.
These figures emerge amid moderate economic recovery. Chile's economic activity has exceeded expectations for four consecutive months through January 2025. The Imacec index rose 0.4% in January, surpassing analyst forecasts.
The OECD projects Chile's growth will remain steady at 2.3% throughout 2025. Recovering wages and looser monetary policy should boost consumer spending and investment.
Chile's unemployment fluctuations reflect broader economic transitions. The country navigates post-pandemic recovery while traditional industries contract and service sectors expand. Labor formalization continues despite persistent gender gaps.
