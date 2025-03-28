403
Paraguay Secures Strategic Position In South American Gas Pipeline Project
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's Ministry of Public Works and Communications announced progress on positioning the country as the optimal route for a major gas pipeline project.
The initiative aims to transport natural gas from Argentina's Vaca Muerta reserves to Brazil through the Paraguayan Chaco region.
A technical team led by Vice Minister of Mines and Energy Mauricio Bejarano recently participated in the fifth technical committee meeting on Argentina-Brazil gas integration.
They highlighted Paraguay's competitive advantages for hosting the majority of the pipeline's route. The proposed pipeline extends 1,050 kilometers across three countries.
Argentina contributes 110 kilometers, Brazil spans 410 kilometers, and Paraguay covers the largest portion with 530 kilometers through its Chaco region. The project requires approximately $2 billion in investment.
Paraguay offers several strategic benefits for the route. The flat terrain of the Chaco simplifies construction. The path aligns with the Bioceanic Road Corridor currently under development.
Existing international paved highways and already-secured right-of-way permissions further enhance feasibility. The pipeline would transport up to 30 million cubic meters of gas daily.
This capacity significantly improves energy security throughout the region. Construction plans utilize existing infrastructure to reduce costs and environmental impact.
Feasibility and Benefits of the Gas Pipeline Project
February marked a crucial milestone when Paraguay and Brazil signed the first Memorandum of Understanding for the project. This agreement established a binational Working Group that meets weekly to coordinate technical studies and investment plans.
The project addresses shifting regional energy dynamics . Bolivia's declining gas output has forced Brazil to seek new suppliers. Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, the world's second-largest natural gas reserve, offers a viable alternative.
Benefits extend beyond energy security. The pipeline promises industrial growth, job creation, and reduced energy transport costs across all three countries. Paraguay particularly stands to gain from infrastructure development in its underserved Chaco region.
The pipeline will complement other Bioceanic Corridor infrastructure including roads, railways, and ports. This integrated approach strengthens South American regional cooperation and enhances the continent's position in global energy markets.
