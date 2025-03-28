Greg Lindberg Shares Family Video Amid Reporter Calls To His Family Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, Florida, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and author Greg Lindberg has released a personal video to address the growing media attention surrounding his family. "National news reporters continue to contact and pressure my family members for interviews. I want to set the record straight about my family," Lindberg states in response to coverage about his 12 children, some of whom were born through IVF.

"Yes, it's a big family-but it's a happy, loving one," he emphasizes. "I'm sharing this video to show that having a large family is completely normal."

Watch the Full Video Here:

Lindberg's desire for a big family stems from his upbringing. "My grandmother was one of 13 siblings, and I always knew I wanted a large family myself," he shares.

In his journey to parenthood, Lindberg worked with several egg donors-some of whom demanded significantly higher-than-market rates for their contributions. "Despite the financial investment, it was worth it," he affirms. "Children are priceless. They require resources and education, but each child represents a vote for the future of our country and planet."

Lindberg reveals that his decision to expand his family was solidified during his 87-month prison sentence. "The prosecutor stated that his goal was to 'incapacitate Greg Lindberg.' So, I thought-what better way to prove him wrong than by building a large, beautiful family?"

However, he didn't anticipate the backlash. "I didn't realize having a big family was politically controversial. If bringing new life into the world-the most fundamental human act-is met with media attacks, that signals a serious problem in our society," he asserts.

According to Lindberg, the media distorts facts to create negative narratives. "For example, five of my children have a Latin American mother, yet news outlets focus on the European heritage of my other children. You can never win with the mainstream media, so the best approach is to ignore the critics and live your life on your own terms."

Lindberg also reflects on the challenges he faced after his 2017 divorce. "I have three wonderful children from my first marriage. The divorce was difficult for all of us, but it reinforced how much I missed the joy of young children laughing, learning, and even the occasional chaos."

Determined to expand his family, Lindberg faced setbacks along the way. "For nearly three years, my efforts didn't result in any successful pregnancies," he recalls.

He credits modern fertility treatments and IVF for making his dream possible. "Thanks to medical advancements, people who struggle with infertility can still build the families they long for," he notes.

Lindberg expresses deep gratitude to everyone who played a role in his journey-egg donors, gestational carriers, and medical professionals. "Their help made this family possible," he acknowledges.

Brenda Lynch, a longtime project manager for Lindberg, highlights his dedication to fatherhood. "For Greg, being a father isn't just about financial support-it's about being actively involved in his children's lives and encouraging their passions. He's incredibly devoted to helping them follow their dreams."

