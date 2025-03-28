Congresswoman Deborah Ross Meets With District Independent Colleges At NCICU Roundtable

RALEIGH, N.C., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) hosted a roundtable with U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02), Co-Chair of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus (CICC), in downtown Raleigh last week. The meeting brought together institutional leaders from Campbell University's Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, Meredith College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, and William Peace University to share perspectives on federal policy issues affecting North Carolina's independent higher education sector.

"This roundtable was an important opportunity to elevate the voices of our independent colleges and universities, particularly those in Raleigh, where our institutions serve an increasingly broad student population," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "We deeply appreciate Congresswoman Ross for her leadership and continuing to champion policies supporting student success and institutional resilience. The work of NCICU remains focused on supporting our 36 campuses with the information, advocacy, and resources they need to thrive."

Congresswoman Ross, a longtime advocate for education and co-chair of the CICC in the 119th Congress, led a robust and solutions-oriented discussion about the future of college access, affordability, student support, and institutional sustainability in the wake of shifting federal priorities, ongoing FAFSA delays, and recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Education. The conversation also touched on concerns about the impact on student engagement and federal grant funding in a changing DEI landscape.

"I was proud to convene an independent colleges roundtable, bringing together school leaders and administrators to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing independent institutions in our area," said Congresswoman Ross . "Our conversation covered key issues, including affordability, access to federal resources, and readiness in the workforce. I am committed to supporting Wake County's fantastic independent colleges - institutions committed to educating our next generation of bright minds and innovative leaders."

The roundtable addressed a range of pressing issues, including:



Access to federal financial aid and timely processing of Pell Grants and FAFSA;

Questions about the future of Federal Work Study, Title III, and Title IV funding;

Navigating federal reporting requirements amidst ongoing vacancies at the U.S. Department of Education;

Graduate school access for underrepresented students;

Uncertainty surrounding Employee Retention Credit (ERC) reimbursements from the IRS; The economic impact of independent colleges as regional employers and community anchors, particularly in rural areas.

Several institutions also shared ongoing challenges in student mental health and internship placement.

Congresswoman Ross emphasized the importance of documenting and quantifying their economic and workforce impacts, particularly in rural areas. She also reminded participants to include Senators Tillis and Budd and Representative Alma Adams, the new ranking House Education and Workforce Committee member, in their outreach.

The NCICU Roundtable was part of a statewide initiative to ensure that members of Congress remain engaged with the challenges and opportunities facing North Carolina's independent, nonprofit colleges and universities.

Click here to learn more about the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus.

