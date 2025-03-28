Numbersusa's Eric Ruark To Join Panel On The Weaponization Of Immigration Strategies, Consequences, Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This panel will explore the concept of immigration warfare – how immigration is leveraged to influence legislation, elections, and the economy; shape public opinion; and even destabilize a country. Discussion will also cover how nations can respond to this growing challenge.

The discussion is an activity of the International Network for Immigration Research (INIR), a collaboration among independent policy organizations on three continents sharing the perspective that each sovereign nation has the right to pursue its chosen immigration policies.

Date: Friday, April 4, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT

Location : Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2237

45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Streamed: YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

RSVP: [email protected]





Participants:

Viktor Marsai , Director, Migration Research Institute, Budapest

Phillip Linderman , Retired senior Foreign Service officer, State Department, Board Member, Center for Immigration Studies

Eric Ruark , Director of Research at Numbers USA in Washington, D.C.

Mark Krikorian , Moderator, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan organization that for 28 years has educated voters – particularly its more than 8 million online followers – about immigration policies and has provided them easy-to-use tools to make their voices heard. It advocates for lower immigration levels to protect America's wage-earners, natural habitats, and local communities.

Media Contact:

Eric Ruark

[email protected]

