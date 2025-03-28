Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Numbersusa's Eric Ruark To Join Panel On The Weaponization Of Immigration Strategies, Consequences, Solutions

Numbersusa's Eric Ruark To Join Panel On The Weaponization Of Immigration Strategies, Consequences, Solutions


2025-03-28 06:30:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This panel will explore the concept of immigration warfare – how immigration is leveraged to influence legislation, elections, and the economy; shape public opinion; and even destabilize a country. Discussion will also cover how nations can respond to this growing challenge.

The discussion is an activity of the International Network for Immigration Research (INIR), a collaboration among independent policy organizations on three continents sharing the perspective that each sovereign nation has the right to pursue its chosen immigration policies.

Date: Friday, April 4, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT
Location : Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2237
45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, D.C.
Streamed: YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter
RSVP: [email protected]


Participants:

Viktor Marsai , Director, Migration Research Institute, Budapest

Phillip Linderman , Retired senior Foreign Service officer, State Department, Board Member, Center for Immigration Studies

Eric Ruark , Director of Research at Numbers USA in Washington, D.C.

Mark Krikorian , Moderator, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan organization that for 28 years has educated voters – particularly its more than 8 million online followers – about immigration policies and has provided them easy-to-use tools to make their voices heard. It advocates for lower immigration levels to protect America's wage-earners, natural habitats, and local communities.

Media Contact:
 Eric Ruark
 [email protected]

SOURCE NumbersUSA

MENAFN28032025003732001241ID1109369511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search